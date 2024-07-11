Anant-Radhika Ambani Wedding: Offices In Bandra-Kurla Complex To Switch To WFH Due To Restrictions

The wedding of Reliance scion Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare heir Radhika Merchant's wedding has become the talk of the town, thanks to its grandeur and extravagance.

In the light of the happenings that will transpire over a period of three days starting July 12, the authorities have brought about many restrictions in the city that will be in place in parts of Mumbai, particularly the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Bandra-Kurla Complex or BKC, is a specialised business district in Mumbai.

As a result of the restrictions that have been brought into frame, many of the offices are located in the priced location.

The couple will get hitched in the Reliance-owned Jio World Convention Centre, located in the aforementioned BKC. As a result of this, nearby luxury hotels, including Taj and Lila are reported to be booked.

This development has also meant that law enforcement has introduced some curbs in the area. Many corporations operating out of the business district have asked their employees to work from their abodes for the three days staring from the 12th of July, until the 15th of July. |

The guest list is said to include the who's who of the business and global paradigm, including Hollywood celebrities and global leaders.

The series of events associated with the conspicuously profligate wedding will come to pass over a span of 3 days. The wedding or Shubh Vivah will transpire on July 12, this will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and then the event will conclude on July 14 with Mangal Utsav or Receptiom from 18:00 hrs onwards.