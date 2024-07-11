 Anant-Radhika Ambani Wedding: Offices In Bandra-Kurla Complex To Switch To WFH Due To Restrictions
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAnant-Radhika Ambani Wedding: Offices In Bandra-Kurla Complex To Switch To WFH Due To Restrictions

Anant-Radhika Ambani Wedding: Offices In Bandra-Kurla Complex To Switch To WFH Due To Restrictions

In light of the happenings that will transpire over a period of three days starting July 12, the authorities have brought about many restrictions in the city, that would be in place in parts of Mumbai, particularly Bandra-Kurla Complex.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

The wedding of Reliance scion Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare heir Radhika Merchant's wedding has become the talk of the town, thanks to its grandeur and extravagance.

In the light of the happenings that will transpire over a period of three days starting July 12, the authorities have brought about many restrictions in the city that will be in place in parts of Mumbai, particularly the Bandra-Kurla Complex. Bandra-Kurla Complex or BKC, is a specialised business district in Mumbai.

Read Also
Galaxy Ring To Watch 7: Here Are 3 Important Announcement At Samsung's Event
article-image

As a result of the restrictions that have been brought into frame, many of the offices are located in the priced location.

The couple will get hitched in the Reliance-owned Jio World Convention Centre, located in the aforementioned BKC. As a result of this, nearby luxury hotels, including Taj and Lila are reported to be booked.

This development has also meant that law enforcement has introduced some curbs in the area. Many corporations operating out of the business district have asked their employees to work from their abodes for the three days staring from the 12th of July, until the 15th of July.

This development has also meant that law enforcement has introduced some curbs in the area. Many corporations operating out of the business district have asked their employees to work from their abodes for the three days staring from the 12th of July, until the 15th of July. |

Read Also
TCS Q1FY25 Earnings: Net Profit Up 9%, Declares ₹10 per Share Dividend
article-image

The guest list is said to include the who's who of the business and global paradigm, including Hollywood celebrities and global leaders.

This development has also meant that law enforcement has introduced some curbs in the area. Many corporations operating out of the business district have asked their employees to work from their abodes for the three days staring from the 12th of July, until the 15th of July.

Read Also
How Are TCS Shares Performing Ahead Of The Q1FY25 Earnings Announcement? Check For More Details
article-image

The series of events associated with the conspicuously profligate wedding will come to pass over a span of 3 days. The wedding or Shubh Vivah will transpire on July 12, this will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and then the event will conclude on July 14 with Mangal Utsav or Receptiom from 18:00 hrs onwards.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anant-Radhika Ambani Wedding: Offices In Bandra-Kurla Complex To Switch To WFH Due To Restrictions

Anant-Radhika Ambani Wedding: Offices In Bandra-Kurla Complex To Switch To WFH Due To Restrictions

Galaxy Ring To Watch 7: Here Are 3 Important Announcement At Samsung's Event

Galaxy Ring To Watch 7: Here Are 3 Important Announcement At Samsung's Event

2024 Suzuki Swift Receives 3-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

2024 Suzuki Swift Receives 3-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating

TCS Q1FY25 Earnings: Net Profit Up 9%, Declares ₹10 per Share Dividend

TCS Q1FY25 Earnings: Net Profit Up 9%, Declares ₹10 per Share Dividend

The Future Is Here: The Polestar Concept BST Showcased At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Future Is Here: The Polestar Concept BST Showcased At Goodwood Festival Of Speed