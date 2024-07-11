TCS Q1FY25 Earnings: Net Profit Up 9%, Declares ₹10 per Share Dividend | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's leading IT major on Thursday (July 11) announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, through an exchange filing.

The company had kicked off the fiscal year 2025 on a positive note, reporting a revenue growth of Rs 62,613 crore in Q1FY25, up by 5.4 per cent Year on Year (YoY) increase and 4.4 per cent YoY in Constant Currency.

The company reported an operating Margin at 24.78 per cent, a growth of 1.5 per cent YoY and a Net Margin of 19.2 per cent.

Dividend

At the Board Meeting held today, the also announced that the Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each of the Company.

Standalone Interim Statement of Financial Result - Q1FY25 Vs Q1FY24

For the Q1FY25, the company reported a total income of Rs 55,261 crore, up from Rs 51,765 crore in the Q1FY24. The total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 39,383 crore, compared to Rs 37,833 crore in the same period last year.

The profit for the period of Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 12,115 crore, a YoY increase from Rs 10,484 crore.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Results - Q1FY25 Vs Q1FY24

In terms of consolidated financial result, the company reported a total income of Rs 63,575 crore compared to Rs 60,778 crore in Q1FY24. The total expenses for the quarter were at Rs 47,344 crore versus Rs 45,789 crore in the same period last year.

The profit for the period of Q1FY25 reached at Rs 12,105 crore, a YoY increase from Rs 11,120 crore.

Sectoral and Vertical Growth

Across its various industry verticals, TCS reported with strong performances in Manufacturing up by 9.4 per cent, Energy, Resources & Utilities saw a 5.7 per cent increase, and Life Sciences & Healthcare posted 4.0 per cent growth.

Operational Efficiency

The company maintained an operating margin of 24.7 per cent, a YoY surge of 1.5 per cent.

Workforce

In terms of human resources, the company added 5,452 employees to its workforce and reducing its attrition rate to 12.1 per cent over the last twelve months.

“I am pleased to report a strong start to the new fiscal year with all-round growth across industries and markets. We are continuing to expand our client relationships, create new capabilities in emerging technologies and invest in innovation, including a new AI-focused TCS PacePort™ in France, IoT lab in the US and expanding our delivery centers in Latin America, Canada and Europe,” said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Shares Performance

The shares of the company on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 3,902.00, down by 0.18 per cent.