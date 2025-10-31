Maruti Suzuki India Reports 8% Rise In Net Profit To ₹3,349 Crore For The Second Quarter

File Image |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday reported an 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,349 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,102.5 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 42,344.2 crore against Rs 37,449.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added.The company's total expenses in the second quarter rose to Rs 39,018.4 crore from Rs 33,879.1 crore a year ago.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.