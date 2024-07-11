How Are TCS Shares Performing Ahead Of The Q1FY25 Earnings Announcement? Check For More Details

How Are TCS Shares Performing Ahead Of The Q1FY25 Earnings Announcement? | File/ Representative Image

As the Q1FY25 earning season are on with several companies preparing to release their quarterly earnings, the IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is in the spotlight, as the company is set to announce its first quarter of fiscal 2025 today (July 11).

The company is expected to announce it quarterly result at around 5:30 pm today.

Ahead of the company's Q1FY25 earnings announcement, the shares of the company opened at Rs 3,944.65,up from the previous day close of Rs 3,909.90. The shares then surged to a high of Rs 3,979,90 during the trading hours. Moreover, the shares rose nearly 2 per cent on BSE, in the early trade today.

At 1:43 pm IST the shares of the company is trading at Rs 3,905.95, down by 3.95 points or 0.092 per cent.

TCS shares performance | Representative Image

Previous Performance Highlights - Q4FY24

The company in the last quarter last year i.e Q4FY24, reported a 16.84 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit.

In Q4FY24, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,434 crore, a 9 per cent increase from Rs 11,392 crore in the previous year.

The Revenue from operations of the company in the Q4FY25 reported a modest YoY growth of 3.5 per cent, reaching Rs 61,237 crore.

Furthermore, in addition to its financial performance, the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 28 per equity share.

TCS FY24 Performance Highlights

Revenue Growth

For the entire fiscal year 2024, TCS saw its revenue increase by 6.8 per cent Rs ,893 crore.

Net Profit

The company's net profit for the year stood at Rs 46,585 crore.

Operating Margin

The company maintained an operating margin of 24.6 per cent for the year.