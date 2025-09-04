 GST Rate Cuts Could Lower Inflation, Enable RBI To Slash Repo Rate By 25 bp In 4Q25: HSBC Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Rate Cuts Could Lower Inflation, Enable RBI To Slash Repo Rate By 25 bp In 4Q25: HSBC Report

GST Rate Cuts Could Lower Inflation, Enable RBI To Slash Repo Rate By 25 bp In 4Q25: HSBC Report

The GST tax rate cuts can further lower inflation if companies pass on all benefits to the consumers, allowing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut repo rate once again by 25 bp in the fourth quarter this year, a report said on Thursday.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
HSBC report highlights potential inflation reduction and repo rate cut following GST tax rate rationalisation | Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 4: The GST tax rate cuts can further lower inflation if companies pass on all benefits to the consumers, allowing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut repo rate once again by 25 bp in the fourth quarter this year, a report said on Thursday.

Inflation Impact Depends on Full Pass-Through

The GST tax rate cuts can lower headline CPI inflation by 1 percentage point. "However, if the pass-through is only partial, the inflation fall could be closer to 0.5 ppt. We expect the RBI to cut rates once again by 25bp in 4Q25, taking the repo rate to 5.25 per cent," an HSBC report said.

Essential Items and Sector Inputs See Reduced Taxes

FPJ Shorts
GST Rate Cuts Could Lower Inflation, Enable RBI To Slash Repo Rate By 25 bp In 4Q25: HSBC Report
GST Rate Cuts Could Lower Inflation, Enable RBI To Slash Repo Rate By 25 bp In 4Q25: HSBC Report
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Teachers To Instill 'Swadeshi' Values & Environmental Awareness In Students
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Teachers To Instill 'Swadeshi' Values & Environmental Awareness In Students
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route To Appoint 'Tainted' 2016 SSC Teachers To Group C, D Posts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route To Appoint 'Tainted' 2016 SSC Teachers To Group C, D Posts
'Deeply Disturbing': Shashi Tharror Shares CCTV Footage Of Police Assault On Youth Congress Leader In Kerala's Thrissur
'Deeply Disturbing': Shashi Tharror Shares CCTV Footage Of Police Assault On Youth Congress Leader In Kerala's Thrissur

On the consumption side, several essential items saw a rate cut (toothpaste, shampoo, small cars, air conditioners, and medicines).

On the production side, inputs in several sectors will face a lower tax burden (tractors in the agriculture sector, leather and marble in labour-intensive goods, cement in the construction sector, RE devices in the power sector, medical devices in the healthcare sector).

Exemptions Added to Insurance Policies

Some exemptions were added, and individual life and health insurance policies will be exempt from GST. According to the report, the government's loss is the consumer's gain.

Potential GDP Growth Boost Through Consumption

Over a year, led by stronger consumption, GDP growth can rise by 0.2 ppt. But for this to transpire, the government should not run a tighter fiscal policy to offset the consumption boost, it said.

"It is also important to put the GST cuts in a broader context. If we add on the benefits from the income tax cut earlier this year (0.3 per cent of GDP) and a lower debt servicing burden due to repo rate cuts (0.17 per cent of GDP), the overall boost to consumption can be 0.6 per cent of GDP," the report said.

“Of course, a part of this could be saved instead of spent, lowering the net boost," it added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
GST Reform A 'Sweetened Diwali Gift To Nation': Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Praises PM Modi...
article-image

Ease-of-Doing-Business Improvements Alongside Rate Cuts

The GST rate rationalisation was not limited to lower and lesser tax rates. "Some of the inverted duty problem was corrected for the textiles and fertiliser sectors. Plans were laid out for easier GST registration, pre-filled returns, and quicker refunds. If these improvements are indeed made, it will improve the ease-of-doing-business environment," the HSBC report noted.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Rate Cuts Could Lower Inflation, Enable RBI To Slash Repo Rate By 25 bp In 4Q25: HSBC Report

GST Rate Cuts Could Lower Inflation, Enable RBI To Slash Repo Rate By 25 bp In 4Q25: HSBC Report

Garments Above ₹2,500 Now Attract 18% GST, Industry Warns Of Higher Prices And Middle-Class Impact

Garments Above ₹2,500 Now Attract 18% GST, Industry Warns Of Higher Prices And Middle-Class Impact

Markets End Slightly Higher On GST Optimism, Profit Booking & IT Selloff Trim Early Gains

Markets End Slightly Higher On GST Optimism, Profit Booking & IT Selloff Trim Early Gains

GST Council Hikes Tax On Oil And Gas Exploration Services From 12% To 18%, Raising Production Costs

GST Council Hikes Tax On Oil And Gas Exploration Services From 12% To 18%, Raising Production Costs

GST Reduced On Electronics, Will A Rs 40,000 AC Now Cost Less? Here's How To Calculate Savings

GST Reduced On Electronics, Will A Rs 40,000 AC Now Cost Less? Here's How To Calculate Savings