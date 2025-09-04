 GST 2.0: Salted Popcorn To Attract 5 Per Cent, Caramel-Flavoured 18 Per Cent
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST 2.0: Salted Popcorn To Attract 5 Per Cent, Caramel-Flavoured 18 Per Cent

GST 2.0: Salted Popcorn To Attract 5 Per Cent, Caramel-Flavoured 18 Per Cent

The GST Council has finally settled the long-running debate over how popcorn should be taxed in India as under the new GST 2.0 regime, popcorn mixed with salt and spices will attract 5 per cent GST, whether it is sold loose or in pre-packaged and labelled form.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
GST Council clarifies popcorn taxation: salted popcorn 5%, caramel popcorn 18%. | Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 4: The GST Council has finally settled the long-running debate over how popcorn should be taxed in India as under the new GST 2.0 regime, popcorn mixed with salt and spices will attract 5 per cent GST, whether it is sold loose or in pre-packaged and labelled form.

Salted Popcorn Retains “Essential Character” of a Snack

The Council has ruled that such popcorn retains the “essential character” of a snack.

Caramel Popcorn Categorised as Sugar Confectionery

FPJ Shorts
Meet Kim Jong Un's Eldest Daughter- Kim Ju Ae: Netizens Delighted To See The Beautiful Daughter Of North Korean Leader
Meet Kim Jong Un's Eldest Daughter- Kim Ju Ae: Netizens Delighted To See The Beautiful Daughter Of North Korean Leader
Bombay HC Slams Mumbai Police For 'Grossly Callous' Probe In 2022 Malad Hit-And-Run Case
Bombay HC Slams Mumbai Police For 'Grossly Callous' Probe In 2022 Malad Hit-And-Run Case
VIDEO: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches Sale Of Onions At ₹24 Per Kg To Keep Prices In Check
VIDEO: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches Sale Of Onions At ₹24 Per Kg To Keep Prices In Check
RSS To Hold 3-Day All India Coordination Meeting In Jodhpur From September 5
RSS To Hold 3-Day All India Coordination Meeting In Jodhpur From September 5

Caramel popcorn, however, has been categorised differently. Since it falls under the definition of sugar confectionery, it will continue to attract 18 per cent GST.

Clarification Part of Latest Revised GST List

The clarification was part of the latest list of items under revised GST rates released by the government.

Previous Popcorn Taxation Led to Confusion

Until now, the taxation of popcorn had been a confusing affair. Salted popcorn was charged 5 per cent GST if sold loose, but the rate went up to 12 per cent if it was branded and packaged.

Caramel popcorn was consistently taxed at 18 per cent. This dual treatment created uncertainty for both small vendors and large multiplexes.

Historical Context of Popcorn Controversy

The “popcorn controversy” has been around since GST was first rolled out in July 2017. Initially, loose popcorn was exempt from tax while packaged popcorn attracted 12 per cent GST.

Multiplex Operators Sought Uniform Taxation

Multiplex operators argued that the popcorn they sold at counters should be taxed like restaurant service at 5 per cent, instead of as a packaged commodity.

By 2019, the GST Council clarified that popcorn sold in cinemas would be taxed at 5 per cent, while branded packaged popcorn would remain at 12 per cent. This split structure, however, led to more confusion and even legal challenges.

Recent Push for Rationalised GST Slabs

In 2022, the Multiplex Association of India sought uniform treatment, insisting that popcorn sold in theatres was “freshly prepared” and should not be compared with FMCG goods.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Zero GST On Health & Life Insurance From September 22, Policy Costs To Reduce For Customers
article-image

The debate flared again in 2023 when the Council began discussing rationalisation of tax slabs, especially as cinema snack prices became a hot topic among consumers.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches Sale Of Onions At ₹24 Per Kg To Keep Prices In Check

VIDEO: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Launches Sale Of Onions At ₹24 Per Kg To Keep Prices In Check

GST 2.0: Salted Popcorn To Attract 5 Per Cent, Caramel-Flavoured 18 Per Cent

GST 2.0: Salted Popcorn To Attract 5 Per Cent, Caramel-Flavoured 18 Per Cent

GST Rate Cuts Could Lower Inflation, Enable RBI To Slash Repo Rate By 25 bp In 4Q25: HSBC Report

GST Rate Cuts Could Lower Inflation, Enable RBI To Slash Repo Rate By 25 bp In 4Q25: HSBC Report

Garments Above ₹2,500 Now Attract 18% GST, Industry Warns Of Higher Prices And Middle-Class Impact

Garments Above ₹2,500 Now Attract 18% GST, Industry Warns Of Higher Prices And Middle-Class Impact

Markets End Slightly Higher On GST Optimism, Profit Booking & IT Selloff Trim Early Gains

Markets End Slightly Higher On GST Optimism, Profit Booking & IT Selloff Trim Early Gains