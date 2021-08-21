‘This story needed to be told to a pan India audience’: Rohit Roy on his new movie 'Forensic'

Advertisement

Rohit Roy will next be seen in Vishal Furia’s investigative crime thriller Forensic, as Vikrant Massey’s brother. The movie is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla, and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The movie is a remake of the superhit Malayalam movie (co-written and co-directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan) of the same name, which released last year.

While Vikrant Massey (as Johnny Khanna) reprises the role of Tovino Thomas as medico-legal advisor, Radhika Apte will be seen as a senior police officer leading an investigative team, and Prachi Desai as a forensic intern assisting Vikrant, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit.

Speaking about Rohit’s character in the movie, a source says, “Rohit’s role is being kept under wraps as it’s a complex one. His character shares a past with the senior police officer leading the team and is more than what was there in the Malayalam movie.”

Meanwhile, Rohit insists it’s not a dark character. “I cannot divulge the details about my role right now as it’s a thriller. I play Vikrant’s elder brother in the movie. All I can say is that it’s an exciting role because it is the kind of character that I have not played before. I was surprised when they approached me for it. It’s a kind of an ambushed character that goes through a lot. He has layers — starts happy, then goes through a major crisis in his life and comes out triumphantly. It’s the kind of character that takes out a lot emotionally from an actor. I am not a part of the forensics team and probably on the opposite side. You will always wonder about my character — who I really am!”

Rohit adds that Forensic is an interesting film “where the goings-on behind an investigation are revealed”. “It’s probably the first time in India that a film on forensic investigation is being made. Usually, you have the detective or cops talking about what’s happening. Rarely do films show the importance of forensics in establishing a crime.”

Rohit joined the Forensic unit for a day on Tuesday in Mussoorie and the shoot resumes from today. “The movie is being shot there and it’s a start-to-finish schedule. They began with Vikrant from Monday. I sport a different look, which I have been working on for the last one month, but no getups like special makeup or a wig. I cannot focus on my performance if I am wearing so many things,” Rohit shares.

“I saw the original movie and I fell in love with the script. I felt this is one story that needed to be told to a pan India audience. The Malayalam version did extremely well,” he adds.

On working with Vikrant Massey, Rohit says he has always been a huge fan of the younger actor’s craft. “It is exciting to work with actors like Vikrant as you need to brush up on your work and constantly be on your toes. His process is completely different from mine and that’s why I am looking forward to the synergy. I am spontaneous, while he does a lot of homework. I let what happens on the sets take over and create my character, while Vikrant, I believe, really gets into his character before he comes to the sets.”

“I am more spontaneous as an actor and once the shot is over, I come out of it. I have a life and a family and I don’t carry my work home with me. If I am playing a rapist in Kaabil or a gangster in Mumbai Saga, I cannot go home with that kind of a mood. It’s too taxing for me. My only homework for the last 20 years has been to read my lines and go in,” Rohit says.

It’s been 25 years for Rohit since he joined the entertainment industry as an actor with the TV show Swabhimaan. Initially, Rohit admits he was reluctant to sign Forensic. “Vishal Furia is a great director. His enthusiasm and clarity has rubbed off on me. I am looking forward to working with this young, energetic lot. I did Forensic because Mansi [Bagla] convinced me. It’s a completely new zone for me and I didn’t know if I could do this character. It’s more layered and I didn’t have time to prepare. But Mansi felt that I could play Abhay (Rohit’s character in the movie) and was more confident about it than I was,” he signs off.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 07:00 AM IST