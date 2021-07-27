Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to star in 'Forensic'; first look of the thriller out

There’s a new Forensic officer in B-town. The makers on Tuesday released the teaser motion poster of Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's 'Forensic', the Hindi remake of the 2020 south superhit film.

While it was announced earlier that Vikrant has been cast as the lead actor, now the makers have announced that Radhika has joined the team as the female lead. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia.

The poster features fingerprints, blood stains, magnifying glass, a lifeless body and a microscope. What sticks out is the fluorescence of the finger print which comes with the promise of a gritty thriller.

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte’s quirky captions tells us that it will be an entertaining thriller.

"Ab naa bachega koi bhi unsolved case, #Forensic karega reveal har criminal ka face," Vikrant wrote along with the poster.

Sharing the same motion poster on Instagram, Radhika wrote, "Police ki fight aur #forensic ki UV light, Kare har criminal ki hawa tight.. Super excited to join the Squad at the #Forensic team."