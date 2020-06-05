Rohit Roy faces wrath of Rajinikanth fans after 'insensitive joke' about megastar testing positive for COVID-19

While the whole world is grappling amid the global coronavirus crisis, Rohit Roy decided to crack a joke about it and make his fans laugh. The joke didn't go down well with superstar Rajinikanth's fans and he faced their wrath.
Indian television actor Rohit Roy recently joked about megastar Rajnikanth 'testing positive' for the novel coronavirus and got trolled for it. After recievig backlash for his 'real bad' joke, the 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand' actor said, "Guys chill ... don't be so morose." Ronit had taken to Instagram to share a post that read: "Rajinikant tested +ve for Corona. Corona is now under quarantine."
"Let's beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible... The virus can't affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe," he captioned the picture.
Several users took to the comments section to troll Rohit for his 'tasteless' joke. A user wrote, "What we are doing...Our taste, sensitivity, esthetics are just gone. All these types of jokes are simply in very very bad taste. This should not be the culture of India. Feeling sad.."
"If you r saying its a joke then you are very bad in making joke," commented another user.
A Rajnikanth fan wrote, "Omg...it was a bad joke..plz dont share such things..I live in Tamil Nadu and here people worship Rajnikanth ji...sapne main bhi nahi soch sakte...I was just sharing this joke with my domestic helps and they all were shocked for a while..."
After receiving backlash for the insensitive joke, Rohit jumped into the comments section and wrote, "Guys chill ... don’t be so morose! A joke is a joke.. and sorry I don’t think it’s in bad taste.. it’s a typical Rajni sir joke.. and my intention was to make you guys smile.. look at the intention before you start commenting.. at least I didn’t crack a joke to hurt you all like you all are posting messages deliberately to hurt me ..."
