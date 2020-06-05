Rohit Roy faces wrath of Rajinikanth fans after 'insensitive joke' about megastar testing positive for COVID-19

While the whole world is grappling amid the global coronavirus crisis, Rohit Roy decided to crack a joke about it and make his fans laugh. The joke didn't go down well with superstar Rajinikanth's fans and he faced their wrath.

Indian television actor Rohit Roy recently joked about megastar Rajnikanth 'testing positive' for the novel coronavirus and got trolled for it. After recievig backlash for his 'real bad' joke, the 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand' actor said, "Guys chill ... don't be so morose." Ronit had taken to Instagram to share a post that read: "Rajinikant tested +ve for Corona. Corona is now under quarantine."

"Let's beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible... The virus can't affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe," he captioned the picture.