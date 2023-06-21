THIS Is What Ayushmann Khurrana Has To Say About His New Single 'Raatan Kaaliyan'

Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another single titled Raatan Kaaliyan, releasing on July 4. The actor-singer who has several hit tracks to his credit like Paani Da Rang, Saadi Galli Aaja, Mitti Di Khushboo, Yahin Hoon Main, Chan Kitthan to name a few, is hoping to add one more track to his chartbuster list.

“I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively. When I get to be a part of good, fresh, disruptive films as an actor, it’s an adrenaline rush and I can tell you that I feel the same rush when I get to be a part of new music,” he says. “I think I’m a purist at both and originality is something that has always driven me. I’m blessed that I can act and sing and write. I’m grateful for this gift that I have got because I truly feel alive when I entertain people either on screen or during my music concerts or when people jam to my music.”

Talking about the sing, he adds, “I am looking forward to dropping my new single, Raatan Kaaliyan, with T-Series next month along with my close friend-composer and long-time creative collaborator Rochak Kohli. I hope people love the new sound that it has to offer. We have always managed to deliver musical hits and I wish that this too becomes a chartbuster. Thankfully, I have received a lot of love for Raatan Kaaliyan from the audience that has heard it. I look forward to their reactions on the new track and I hope the sneak peek helped them gauge what’s coming next.”