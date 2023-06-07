Ayushmann Khurrana Empowers The LGBTQIA+ Community In Chandigarh By Building Food Trucks |

Ayushmann Khurrana is lauded for his clutter-breaking and forward-thinking social entertainers that focus on nation-building through inclusivity. The actor, who is the National Ambassador of UNICEF, is empowering the LGBTQIA+ community in Chandigarh by turning them into entrepreneurs this Pride Month.

He has invested in building food trucks for the community to enable them to become self-reliant through the food business. Called ‘Sweekar’, the trucks are a take on the importance of acceptance of the community.



Talking about the initiative, Ayushmann said, “According to me, an actor should try and have a social responsibility. It is the love of the people that put us in a position where we can do our bit to empower people and communities thereby raising awareness on important issues. I have always believed that inclusivity is the primary pillar for nation-building.”

He adds, “Every individual must do their bit to help as many people as possible. We have to also encourage others to do the same. Once we realise how symbiotic we are as a society and how we can only thrive by being together, we will achieve our bigger goal of creating a harmonious, co-existing world that celebrates diversity.”

Dhananjay Chauhan, the first transgender student of Punjab University and an active voice for the community in the state, tweeted the images of the food. “Thank you so much Ayushmann Khurranaji for supporting transgender. Without your help, our dream will never fulfil. Chandigarh administration and Punjab University can provide a space for transgender to start food business,” he posted.

“I’m thrilled that on the occasion of Pride Month, this is a step to empower members of the transgender community in Chandigarh to become self-reliant by turning them into entrepreneurs. I will always support the LGBTQIA+ community in my own way,” Ayushmann concludes.