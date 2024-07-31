'This Is Harassment': Hansal Mehta SLAMS Officials For Not Letting Daughter Apply For Aadhaar Card In Mumbai

Hansal Mehta | File photo

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta lashed out at government officials on Wednesday morning and stated that they were not helping his daughter register for an Aadhaar Card despite multiple visits. Sharing his daughter's ordeal, Mehta called the incident "harassment".

Mehta took to his X handle on Wednesday morning and stated that his daughter had been trying to apply for an Aadhaar card for three weeks now, but in vain. "My daughter has been trying to apply for an Aadhaar card since past 3 weeks. She makes the long trek to the Aadhaar office in Andheri East braving rains, going early enough and the senior manager there keeps sending her back on some pretext or the other. Get this signed, get this document, the stamp is not in the correct place, you don't have an appointment today, I am on leave for a week..." he wrote.

Criticising the working of the officials, he added, "This is most frustrating and nothing short of harassment."

As soon as his tweet went viral, numerous netizens also shared their similar ordeals in the thread, and some even offered him help and advice.

On the work front, Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is all set to release in theatres on September 13 this year. In the film, Bebo will be seen playing the role of a detective named Jass Bhamra.

Recently, Hansal also announced Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga. It is based on the book titled Sahara: the Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay.