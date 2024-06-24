Hansal Mehta's Son Jai REACTS After Nagarjuna's Bodyguard Pushes Specially-Abled Fan: 'Celebs Need To Start Being Less Self-Obsessed'

On Monday, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's bodyguard pushed a disabled fan, as he attempted to approach the veteran actor. Soon after, the video went viral and netizens brutally trolled the actor.

While Nagarjua apologised for the incident, Hansal Mehta's son, Jai Mehta, wrote a lengthy note on X, expressing his frustration as the footage upset him as his younger brother, Pallava, is mentally challenged.

He wrote, "I’d like to point out (I could be wrong. But I don’t think I am) that the gentleman asking for the ‘stars’ attention seems to be specially abled. Do they actually think a staff member/ employee at an airport who must be witnessing celebrities walk in and out of that very same arrivals gate at least 100 times a day would just barge into their personal space and nudge them for a look? The answer is NO! That man is clearly handicapped. Please correct me if I’m wrong."

"I highly doubt I am. In fact I have a feeling I sat on a chair outside this very outlet last week, waiting for a friend to pick me up from the airport and noticed this specially abled person, The security guards ought to be educated on how to control a crowd better and more respectfully. Celebrities/ Politicians/ Sportsmen need to start being a little less self obsessed and a little more giving," he added.

Further, talking about his brother, Jai said that Pallava has Down’s syndrome, and is a die-hard Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fan. "Practically knows all their movies and songs. And this is a big deal for us because he can barely pronounce our names as well as he does their names, movies or songs!," said Mehta.

Hansal also re-tweeted his son, Jai's tweet on X and said that his younger son Pallava is a massive fan of Nagarjuna. He added that he had requested through his brother and his close friends at various times that meeting the star would mean the world to his son.

"When his eyes were operated the first person he recognised in the newspaper was that star. But no. There was no response from the star or his friends. I gave up. Now over the years Pallu’s cognitive abilities have declined. And this will have no meaning even if it has to happen," Hansal said.