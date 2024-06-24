Nagarjuna APOLOGISES After Being Slammed For Ignoring Bodyguard Pushing Away Specially-Abled Fan At Mumbai Airport

South superstar Nagarjuna was at the receiving end of severe backlash on Sunday after his bodyguard was seen pushing away a specially-abled fan at the Mumbai airport as the actor simply walked away. However, as the video went viral, Nagarjuna decided to apologise for the incident and he even assured that he would be cautious henceforth.

The actor was accused of turning a blind eye and not reprimanding his bodyguard for the behaviour. But later, Nagarjuna stated that he did not notice the act.

Resharing the video on his X handle, he wrote, "This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!"

This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!!

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024

Netizens pointed out that the fan worked at a stall at the Mumbai airport run by all specially-abled staff and that the actor should have instantly reprimanded his guard for manhandling the fan.

Nagarjuna arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening and his fans were in for a surprise to see the star's rare arrival in the city. He was all smiles as the paps gathered around him. However, he did not reveal the reason behind his visit. What served as the cherry on the cake was that actor Dhanush was also present next to Nagarjuna.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in the film Kubera, which also stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. Reports claimed that the two stars arrived in the city for the shoot of the film.

The pan-India film is being produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. The film will be made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.