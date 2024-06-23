VIDEO: Nagarjuna's Bodyguard PUSHES Specially-Abled Fan As He Approaches For Selfie, Netizens Angry As Actor Walks Away

In a disturbing incident, a video has surfaced showing Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushing a specially-abled fan who approached the actor for a selfie. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with netizens condemning the bodyguard's behavior and expressing disappointment in Nagarjuna's indifference.

The video shows the fan, who appears to have a physical disability, eagerly approaching Nagarjuna for a selfie. However, before he can even get close, the bodyguard intervenes, pushing the fan away with force. The actor, seemingly unconcerned, walks away without acknowledging the fan's presence. The video has gone viral, with many taking to social media to express their anger and disappointment. Netizens have criticized the bodyguard's harsh behavior, labeling it as "disheartening" and "unacceptable." Many have also questioned Nagarjuna's response, wondering why he didn't intervene or show any empathy towards the fan.

An Instagram user wrote, “He didn't even reacted to this ...This shows he doesn't have the kindness ...it's all just onscreen care and showsha.” Another user questioned the actor’s indifference and wrote, “Very sad

That selfie guy is handicapped. There is one restaurant at arrival where mostly these handicapped work. And to behave with them like this is really very sad. They also want peace and happiness and get excited too at the same time. Plz see around yourself what you are doing or else atleast say sorry.”

Revealing that the man the bodyguard pushed works at a restaurant that is run by specially abled people, a user writes, “The boy they pushed works at a food joint that is run exclusively by specially abled boys and girls. How rude is this !.even after seeing they haven't bothered to stop and ask if he is okay or not.”