 Nagarjuna Pays Visit To Ailing Former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Nagarjuna Pays Visit To Ailing Former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

KCR underwent comprehensive left hip replacement surgery following a fall at his Erravalli farmhouse on December 7th

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Actor Nagarjuna on Wednesday visited Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad to meet former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) who has been recovering from hip replacement surgery.

In a video shared by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Nagarjuna can be seen speaking with KCR.

Recently, megastar Chiranjeevi also visited the hospital to inquire about the health of KCR.

After paying a visit, Chiranjeevi also briefly spoke to the media and shared an update about the KCR's health.

Chiranjeevi revealed that KCR is doing quite well.

KCR underwent total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli on December 7.

Earlier, Yashoda Hospital said that KCR has a left hip fracture and would require left hip replacement that may take 6-8 weeks to recover.

"Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao Garu had a slip and fall in his Bathroom at his Residence and was subsequently brought to Yashoda Hospital for further care. On evaluation, including CT scans he was found to have a left Hip fracture (Extracapsular Neck of femur fracture). He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks," the hospital said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also prayed for his recovery.

In a tweet on X, PM Modi wrote, "Distressed to know that former Telangana CM KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health."

