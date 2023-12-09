Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi Attend Thandel Launch In Hyderabad; Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati Join

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 09, 2023
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, who were last seen together in Love Story, have once again teamed up for Thandel.
Thandel kickstarted with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna and Venkatesh Daggubati also attended the Pooja ceremony.
In Thandel, Naga Chaitanya will play the role of a fisherman.
At the event, Naga Chaitanya said, “I’m happy, the pooja was performed today. As Aravind Garu said, we have been travelling with the script for one and a half years."
"I enjoyed every step of the pre-production process. The work happened collaboratively, starting from interacting with the locals in Srikakulam," said Naga Chaitanya.
Naga Chaitanya said, "We worked on Srikakulam slang. I haven’t had this much of an elaborate planning for any of my previous movies. I enjoyed this process."
Naga Chaitanya added, "I still remember, Aravind garu came to my house 3-4 months back and suggested that this movie should be made properly. ‘This script has a lot of potential,’ he told me. ‘100%’ Love from this banner is one of the most memorable successes in my career. "
On working with Sai Pallavi, Naga said that she is an encouraging actor. "She is such a positive energy. We have a good team. I’m happy to associate with Devi Sri Prasad after a long time. We are planning to start the shooting after December 15th," he added.
he story of the movie is based on real incidents and the shoot will mostly take place in original locations.
National-award-winning composer- Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in for the music.
Thandel is directed by Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya 2 fame.
Sai Pallavi said, “Happy to see you all after one year. There’s so much positivity here. The director, writer, and producers all have a vision for this film. It has to come and reach you the right way. We all are hoping for the same.”
