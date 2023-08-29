 Nagarjuna's First Look From Naa Saami Ranga Out; Film To Release In 2024
Popular choreographer Vijay Binni is making his feature directorial debut with the movie penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni will next be seen in Tamil film "Naa Saami Ranga", which will hit the theatres next year in January.

The makers announced the film's title, release date and unveiled Nagarjuna's first look poster from the film on the Tamil superstar's 64th birthday.

Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani will be scoring the music for the movie.

article-image

The film, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi via his banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen, also stars actor Karuna Kumar.

Makers are yet to reveal the details about the film's plot and other cast members.

Nagarjuna will also be seen alongside Dhanush in filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's multi-starrer pan-India film. The project is produced by Suniel Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohar Rao via Sree Venakateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

article-image

