Nagarjuna's First Look From Naa Saami Ranga Out; Film To Release In 2024

Veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni will next be seen in Tamil film "Naa Saami Ranga", which will hit the theatres next year in January.

The makers announced the film's title, release date and unveiled Nagarjuna's first look poster from the film on the Tamil superstar's 64th birthday.

Popular choreographer Vijay Binni is making his feature directorial debut with the movie penned by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada provided. Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani will be scoring the music for the movie.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The film, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi via his banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen, also stars actor Karuna Kumar.

Makers are yet to reveal the details about the film's plot and other cast members.

Nagarjuna will also be seen alongside Dhanush in filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's multi-starrer pan-India film. The project is produced by Suniel Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohar Rao via Sree Venakateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Read Also Nithya Menen Performs Chitrangada, Pays Tribute To The Women Of Bengal

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)