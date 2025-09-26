 'This Bogus Will...': Karisma Kapoor's Kids Tell Court They Are Being Denied Everything
During the hearing on Friday, Karisma Kapoor's kids, Samaira and Kiaan, were represented by a lawyer, who told the Delhi High Court that the will is bogus and they are being denied everything. The court allowed Priya Kapur to submit the list of Sunjay Kapur's assets in a sealed cover, and ordered both parties that nothing should be leaked to the media. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in June this year. While the whole family came together for his funeral, soon a legal battle started regarding his assets. Karisma's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved to the Delhi High Court to claim their share in their late father's assets.

According to PTI, on Friday, the court was hearing Priya Kapur's plea seeking permission to file the list of her late husband's personal assets and liabilities in a sealed cover.

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the directions and said, "A copy of the 'will' be supplied to the defendant, subject to the undertaking that it will be used discreetly and that the party or advocates would not leak it to public."

The court barred all parties involved in the dispute over late Sunjay Kapur's property not to share details, including those of his personal assets and liabilities, with the media.

According to NDTV, Priya Kapur's lawyer, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, said that they don't want the details shared in the court to be public. He said, "It is up to the court if it wants to enforce it, but at least nobody should discuss the case outside court. As long as everybody agrees on an understanding that it won't be shared with the public at large, I leave it to my lady (the judge), we have to devise a way."

Justice Jyoti Singh said that keeping everything out of the public eye would benefit both sides and asked how confidentiality could be ensured. To this, Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing Karisma's children, said, "In this case, confidentiality is a cloak under which you fritter away the assets. This matter is something that requires confidentiality? I don't think it does. I need sunlight in this case because I have not been told about the assets."

"Assets under the will were appropriated by Priya Kapur to herself. According to this bogus will, I (Karisma Kapoor's children) am being denied everything. Two bank accounts have been wiped clean, and a 6% share in a company has been appropriated to the defendant," he added.

