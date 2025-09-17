 Karisma Kapoor’s Kids VS Priya Sachdev Kapur: Lawyer Clarifies Inheritance Rights In Sunjay Kapur's ₹31,000 Crore Estate
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKarisma Kapoor’s Kids VS Priya Sachdev Kapur: Lawyer Clarifies Inheritance Rights In Sunjay Kapur's ₹31,000 Crore Estate

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids VS Priya Sachdev Kapur: Lawyer Clarifies Inheritance Rights In Sunjay Kapur's ₹31,000 Crore Estate

While Karisma Kapoor herself has no direct claim, her children are contesting the will, alleging that it has been forged. To understand the legal complexities of the case, The Free Press Journal spoke to senior lawyer Shaheen Khan, who explained the situation in detail

Rashita SahniUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
article-image

The inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹31,000 crore enterprise, Sona Comstar, has now reached the Delhi High Court, with his children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor & Kiaan Kapoor, moving court to claim their rightful share. Sunjay Kapur, who passed away on June 12, 2025 due to a sudden heart attack, is survived by his second wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, their son Azarias, his mother Rani Kapur, and his two children Samaira and Kiaan from his previous marriage with Karisma Kapoor.

While Karisma herself has no direct claim, her children are contesting the will, alleging that it has been forged. To understand the legal complexities of the case, Free Press Journal spoke to senior lawyer Shaheen Khan, who explained the situation in detail. On whether children retain inheritance rights after their parents’ divorce, Lawyer Shaheen said “The divorce is between the husband and wife. Children are not divorced. Children remain the children of both parents irrespective of divorce. They will inherit the estates of both mother and father.”

Read Also
‘I Was There, Banging On The Door’: Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Claims...
article-image

On allegations of a forged will, she explains, “See, this is exactly the reason why Karisma Kapoor’s children have moved the court. Whether the will is forged or not is for the court to decide. If at all the will is found to be forged, there are serious criminal complications that Mrs. Priya Kapur may have to face. The contention of Karisma’s children, as well as that of Sunjay Kapur’s mother, is that the will suddenly surfaced after his death. The children claim the signature is not his and was produced later. These allegations form the core grounds on which they have approached the High Court.”

“If there is no will in place, then the law of inheritance applies,” Khan states. “According to the law, all Class I heirs inherit equally. In this case, the widow (Priya Kapur), the mother (Rani Kapur), and the three children (Samaira, Kiaan, and Azarias) are all Class I heirs. That means everything would be divided into five equal parts, which is why Karisma Kapoor’s children are asking for one-fifth each.”

FPJ Shorts
HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download
HBSE September Exam 2025 Hall Tickets Out; Here’s How To Download
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Allotment Results Out Today; Reporting Begins Tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Allotment Results Out Today; Reporting Begins Tomorrow
Dollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?
Dollar Weakens Before Fed Decision, Gold Nears Record High – Will It Break Another Record?
On PM Modi's 75th Birthday, Rural Woman's Success Story From Jharkhand Reflects His Empowerment Vision
On PM Modi's 75th Birthday, Rural Woman's Success Story From Jharkhand Reflects His Empowerment Vision

When asked if Safira, Priya Sachdev’s daughter from her first marriage, has any claim, Khan was clear as she says, “Legally, she has no role to play. She stands in the same position as Karisma Kapoor herself. They have nothing to do with Sunjay Kapur’s estate unless Sunjay, in his will, explicitly left something for her. Otherwise, as per inheritance law, she is not entitled.”

“Karisma Kapoor has no right in the inheritance as an ex-wife,” clarified Khan. “But if Sunjay Kapur, in his personal capacity, left something for her in the will, it is valid. A person can give his wealth to anyone he wishes, even to charity. So if he has explicitly left anything for Karisma, she is entitled to it. Otherwise, she is neither an heir nor an inheritor," Shaheen concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids VS Priya Sachdev Kapur: Lawyer Clarifies Inheritance Rights In Sunjay...

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids VS Priya Sachdev Kapur: Lawyer Clarifies Inheritance Rights In Sunjay...

Cardi B Admits Falling Asleep In Court During Assault Trial On The Jennifer Hudson Show: 'Had A Long...

Cardi B Admits Falling Asleep In Court During Assault Trial On The Jennifer Hudson Show: 'Had A Long...

Payal Rohatgi Pens Cryptic Note On 'Betrayal' Amid Husband Sangram Singh's Affair Rumours With...

Payal Rohatgi Pens Cryptic Note On 'Betrayal' Amid Husband Sangram Singh's Affair Rumours With...

Sangram Singh Reacts To Dating Rumours With Nikita Rawal, Slams 'Baseless' Reports: 'I Am Repeatedly...

Sangram Singh Reacts To Dating Rumours With Nikita Rawal, Slams 'Baseless' Reports: 'I Am Repeatedly...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 16 Written Update: Mihir Gets Angry At Tulsi After She...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 September 16 Written Update: Mihir Gets Angry At Tulsi After She...