Karisma Kapoor’s Kids VS Priya Sachdev Kapur: Lawyer Clarifies Inheritance Rights In Sunjay Kapur's ₹31,000 Crore Estate

The inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹31,000 crore enterprise, Sona Comstar, has now reached the Delhi High Court, with his children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira Kapoor & Kiaan Kapoor, moving court to claim their rightful share. Sunjay Kapur, who passed away on June 12, 2025 due to a sudden heart attack, is survived by his second wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, their son Azarias, his mother Rani Kapur, and his two children Samaira and Kiaan from his previous marriage with Karisma Kapoor.

While Karisma herself has no direct claim, her children are contesting the will, alleging that it has been forged. To understand the legal complexities of the case, Free Press Journal spoke to senior lawyer Shaheen Khan, who explained the situation in detail. On whether children retain inheritance rights after their parents’ divorce, Lawyer Shaheen said “The divorce is between the husband and wife. Children are not divorced. Children remain the children of both parents irrespective of divorce. They will inherit the estates of both mother and father.”

On allegations of a forged will, she explains, “See, this is exactly the reason why Karisma Kapoor’s children have moved the court. Whether the will is forged or not is for the court to decide. If at all the will is found to be forged, there are serious criminal complications that Mrs. Priya Kapur may have to face. The contention of Karisma’s children, as well as that of Sunjay Kapur’s mother, is that the will suddenly surfaced after his death. The children claim the signature is not his and was produced later. These allegations form the core grounds on which they have approached the High Court.”

“If there is no will in place, then the law of inheritance applies,” Khan states. “According to the law, all Class I heirs inherit equally. In this case, the widow (Priya Kapur), the mother (Rani Kapur), and the three children (Samaira, Kiaan, and Azarias) are all Class I heirs. That means everything would be divided into five equal parts, which is why Karisma Kapoor’s children are asking for one-fifth each.”

When asked if Safira, Priya Sachdev’s daughter from her first marriage, has any claim, Khan was clear as she says, “Legally, she has no role to play. She stands in the same position as Karisma Kapoor herself. They have nothing to do with Sunjay Kapur’s estate unless Sunjay, in his will, explicitly left something for her. Otherwise, as per inheritance law, she is not entitled.”

“Karisma Kapoor has no right in the inheritance as an ex-wife,” clarified Khan. “But if Sunjay Kapur, in his personal capacity, left something for her in the will, it is valid. A person can give his wealth to anyone he wishes, even to charity. So if he has explicitly left anything for Karisma, she is entitled to it. Otherwise, she is neither an heir nor an inheritor," Shaheen concluded.