They said they are not giving blue ticks: Simi Garewal goads Twitter over ‘lucky’ Jay Shah’s official account

On Tuesday, talk show legend Simi Garewal lashed out at Twitter for giving Amit Shah’s son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah a blue tick while she didn’t have one.

The BCCI secretary, who also happens to BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, was recently handed out a blue tick by Twitter, the ultimate elite club online.

While many wondered how Jay Shah got a blue tick with barely any followers, legendary actor and talk show host Simi Garewal was a little more explicit in airing her grievances and wrote: “Lucky @JayShah ,to get a blue tick from @TwitterIndia @Twitter - when they keep telling me blue ticks are not being issued any more!”