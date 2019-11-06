They said they are not giving blue ticks: Simi Garewal goads Twitter over ‘lucky’ Jay Shah’s official account

On Tuesday, talk show legend Simi Garewal lashed out at Twitter for giving Amit Shah’s son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah a blue tick while she didn’t have one.
The BCCI secretary, who also happens to BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, was recently handed out a blue tick by Twitter, the ultimate elite club online.
While many wondered how Jay Shah got a blue tick with barely any followers, legendary actor and talk show host Simi Garewal was a little more explicit in airing her grievances and wrote: “Lucky @JayShah ,to get a blue tick from @TwitterIndia @Twitter - when they keep telling me blue ticks are not being issued any more!”
Jay Shah took over as the secretary of the BCCI recently and is its youngest office-holder of all time at 31. Jay Shah was the with the Gujarat Cricket Association since 2009 and was elected GCA joint-secretary in September 2013.
While former India captain Sourav Ganguly was elected unopposed to the post of BCCI president, Jayesh Geroge was appointed BCCI Joint Secretary. Arun Dhumal and Mahim Verma took over as Treasurer and Vice President respectively. Former India batsman Brijesh Patel became the next IPL chairman.
