Why is Twitter refusing to reinstate Sanjay Hegde's account?

New Delhi: Senior Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde's appeal to Twitter to reinstate his account has been turned down. And if the social media site has anything to say about it, it "will not be restored".

According to Twitter he has been found guilty of violating their Terms of Service. Hegde first found his account 'temporarily blocked' after he posted a photograph from Nazi Germany where August Landmesser can be seen refusing to salute the Führer.

Hegde's account was later reinstated, sans the photo. Soon after, however, he found himself blocked again, this time over a 2017 post.

This tweet quoted a tweet by Kavita Krishnan which had Gorakh Pandey's poem against the first execution by hanging in independent India - of 2 peasant revolutionaries.