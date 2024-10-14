 'They Are Saying Aayega Ki Nahi': Laughter Chef's Bharti Singh Reveals There Is No Confirmation On Show Coming Back With Season 2
Bharti Singh, who was seen hosting Colors TV's popular show 'Laughter Chef,' was recently seen speaking about the show coming back with a season two and revealed that she has no confirmation on the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Colors TV's 'Laughter Chef' went ahead to be one of the most loved shows on Indian television. A 'cooking based' reality show, Laughter Chef, saw popular names from the world of television cooking up a storm of laughter with their 'not so polished' cooking skills. With Bigg Boss making a comeback with its 18th instalment, Bharti Singh's Laughter Chef was called off. However, there were speculations about the show returning with a season two soon, which was confirmed by the popular comedian herself.

Now, in one of her vlogs, Bharti was seen giving a disappointing news to all the ardent viewers of the show. The actress, in her recent vlog is seen stating that she has been missing the show a lot, however, she does not know when will she start shooting for the same. Bharti also reveals that the makers may not even bring back the show. The actress says, ''First they said that they are planning to get the show back in December, then they said January 2025. Then they are saying aayega ki nahi.'' Bharti further heaps praises on the show and goes ahead to reveal that there has been no confirmation on the show's return by the channel.

The popular stand up comedian further states that she developed a very good bond with everyone on the show and that she does not know when will she meet all of them together again, which makes her feel sad.

For the uninformed, Laughter Chef saw popular faces like Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Jannat Zubair, Reem Sameer and others as contestants. Meanwhile, the show was hosted by Bharti Singh and was judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh.

