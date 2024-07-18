Bharti Singh's YouTube Channel HACKED, Actress-Comedian Asks For Help

Bharti Singh has been a popular name in thw world of entertainment. The popular stand up comedian who is currently hosting Colors TV's Laughter Chef, took to her Instagram stories today to request Youtube for help.

Bharti, who also hosts a podcast on her youtube channel, taking to her Instagram stories reveals that her channel has been hacked. The popular standup comedian states that she had earlier raised a concern when the channel details, aka, the name of her channel got changed. And now, that her channel is hacked, she raised a plea to Youtube India to help her and secure her content too.

Bharti writes, ''We're facing a serious issue: our podcast channel On YouTube @bhartitvnetwork has been hacked!!

We've already raised an issue even before the channel details got changed (our channel name and video)

@youtubeindia, we need your immediate assistance to regain control and secure our content.

Please help us resolve this!''

Talking about Bharti's podcasts, the Laughter Chef fame, along with her husband Harsh Limbachiya has been seen interacting with popular faces from various sectors. However, talking predominantly about the entertainment beat, Bharti has interacted with popular names like Elvish Yadav, Armaan Malik and both his wives Krtika and Payal, Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek and a lot more.