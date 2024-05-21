Farah Khan, Haarsh Limbaachiya's Prank Leaves Bharti Singh Petrified, Comedian Says, 'Mere Paas Paise..'

Farah Khan who has made her Youtube vlogging debut recently, was seen taking Harsh Limbaachiya and Bharti Singh to a fancy Asian restaurant for lunch in Mumbai. In this vlog shared by the popular producer, Bharti Singh, can be seen expecting Indian food at the lunch venue but is later surprised to see fancy Asian food which included black fungus udon, sushi and a lot more.

Well, it was later in this video that Harsh and Farah teamed up to prank Bharti Singh. In a segment, Farah Khan gets up to use the ladies room. Bharti wants to accompany her but Farah insists that she will return in a minute. On leaving, Farah then says, ''Bill bharne ka time aa gaya hai, main kalti maar rahi hoon.''

Minutes later, a waiter comes by and asks Bharti and Harsh to pay the bill by either card or cash. Both Haarsh and Bharti looked worried. However, Haarsh informs the waiter that Faarah will be paying for the lunch. Faraah however does not return for long. The waiter then informs both Haarsh and Bharti that Faarah has left the venue. Shocked, Haarsh gets up to check on the same.

However, minutes later, the waiter informs Bharti that both Haarsh and Farah have left. Worried, Bharti decides to settle the bill. However, both Haarsh and Farah then come in, reliving the comedian. They later reveal to her that it was all a prank. Bharti then tells Farah that she was not carrying money. The Om Shanti Om director then teases her, saying, she is carrying an expensive Gucci bag and yet does not have money.

Bharti and Haarsh are one of the most renowned faces in the world of entertainment.