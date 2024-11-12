‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Sends 50 CRORE Defamation Case To Step Daughter Esha Verma

Rupali Ganguly, who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ Anupamaa recently made headlines after her step daughter Esha Verma accused her of having an extra marital affair with her father Ashwin Verma while he was still married to her mother Sapna. Esha had also gone ahead to call the actress’ son ‘illegitimate’ and had stated that she had conceived the child before tying the knot with her husband Ashwin.

Now, Rupali, who had maintained silence on all of this as of now, has finally decided to hit back. According to a report in HT City, the Anupamaa fame has slapped a legal notice of 50 Crores to Esha and has filed a defamation case against her. Sana Raees Khan, the lawyer of Rupali revealed the context of the statement to the portal and said, “Our client asserts that the derogatory words and abusive language used publicly by you against her are profoundly degrading. These actions have damaged her reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses.”

“Our client did not anticipate such a malicious attack from you, as she always treated you well during your visits to India. Our client extended opportunities for you to break into the Indian entertainment industry with assistance from her and her husband. You were provided with numerous photoshoots and auditions,” the notice reads.

Well, according to various media reports, Rupali was deeply hurt after her son Rudransh was dragged into the scenario and the actress has also demanded a public apology from Esha in her notice, failing which, she has threatened her of taking adverse legal actions.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal exclusively, Esha had accused the actress of coming to New Jersey and staying in her parents bedroom, stealing her mother’s jewellery when her father Ashwin was still married.