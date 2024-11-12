 ‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Sends 50 CRORE Defamation Case To Step Daughter Esha Verma
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Sends 50 CRORE Defamation Case To Step Daughter Esha Verma

‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Sends 50 CRORE Defamation Case To Step Daughter Esha Verma

Rupali Ganguly, who was accused of having an extra marital affair with Ashwin K Verma while he was still married to his second wife Sapna, by her step daughter Esha Verma, has now hit back and has slapped her of a 50 crore defamation case.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 02:09 AM IST
article-image

Rupali Ganguly, who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ Anupamaa recently made headlines after her step daughter Esha Verma accused her of having an extra marital affair with her father Ashwin Verma while he was still married to her mother Sapna. Esha had also gone ahead to call the actress’ son ‘illegitimate’ and had stated that she had conceived the child before tying the knot with her husband Ashwin.

Read Also
‘I Felt Unsafe Around Her, They Deserve Each Other’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly’s Step...
article-image

Now, Rupali, who had maintained silence on all of this as of now, has finally decided to hit back. According to a report in HT City, the Anupamaa fame has slapped a legal notice of 50 Crores to Esha and has filed a defamation case against her. Sana Raees Khan, the lawyer of Rupali revealed the context of the statement to the portal and said, “Our client asserts that the derogatory words and abusive language used publicly by you against her are profoundly degrading. These actions have damaged her reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses.”

“Our client did not anticipate such a malicious attack from you, as she always treated you well during your visits to India. Our client extended opportunities for you to break into the Indian entertainment industry with assistance from her and her husband. You were provided with numerous photoshoots and auditions,” the notice reads.

Read Also
'Rupali Ganguly & Ashwin Verma's Son Was Born Illegitimately': Anupamaa Fame's Stepdaughter Esha...
article-image

Well, according to various media reports, Rupali was deeply hurt after her son Rudransh was dragged into the scenario and the actress has also demanded a public apology from Esha in her notice, failing which, she has threatened her of taking adverse legal actions.

FPJ Shorts
‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Sends 50 CRORE Defamation Case To Step Daughter Esha Verma
‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Sends 50 CRORE Defamation Case To Step Daughter Esha Verma
‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up On Bagging His First Film As A Lead (Exclusive)
‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up On Bagging His First Film As A Lead (Exclusive)
Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot
Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Blames Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal For ‘Framing’ Him
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Blames Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal For ‘Framing’ Him

Speaking to the Free Press Journal exclusively, Esha had accused the actress of coming to New Jersey and staying in her parents bedroom, stealing her mother’s jewellery when her father Ashwin was still married.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly...

‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly...

‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up...

‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up...

Inside Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-Pape's Dreamy Haldi Ceremony

Inside Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-Pape's Dreamy Haldi Ceremony

Half Love Half Arranged Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Half Love Half Arranged Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Salman Khan’s First Look From Sets Of Upcoming Film ‘Sikander’ With Bigg Boss 17’s Arun...

Salman Khan’s First Look From Sets Of Upcoming Film ‘Sikander’ With Bigg Boss 17’s Arun...