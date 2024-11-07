'Rupali Ganguly & Ashwin Verma's Son Was Born Illegitimately': Anupamaa Fame's Stepdaughter Esha Verma Makes SHOCKING Claims

Rupali Ganguly, currently ruling television with her show Anupamaa has found herself in the midst of a shocking controversy after her step daughter Esha Verma made some shocking claims about the actress and her marriage to Ashwin Verma. From accusing Rupali of having an extra marital affair with her father Ashwin to accusing her of stealing her mother's jewellery, Esha has decided to speak up against everything she and her mother have endured.

In a recent conversation with Times Now, Esha has now gone ahead to state that Rupali and Ashwin's son Rudransh is an illegitimate child. She states that Rupali had conceived before getting married to Ashwin and that her claims about her son Rudransh being a premature baby are completely false. Esha says, ''It is so disturbing that you go to India and you are told by your father that he doesn’t want to meet you. He was with Rupali and their son who was born illegitimately. They say he was born premature but it's all lies. They got married in February and she gave birth in August. I have strong supporting evidence.''

Speaking to us exclusively earlier, Esha had opened up on the Anupamaa fame abusing her mother and coming all the way to New Jersey to stay with Ashwin. She said, ''Rupali would come to my house in New Jersey and stay in my parents bedroom and steal my mother’s jewellery. And when we would come to Mumbai to visit my grand parents, she would come to my house and would abuse my mother and she threatened me and my mother and she claimed that I was not my father’s kid. I do not have evidence of those texts because this was long time ago and we did not have the technology that we have today. So I don’t have the screenshots and all of that but these were the texts we would get.''

Well, this started after an old post of Esha, from four years ago went viral. In this post, Esha compared Rupali to Rhea Chakraborty and claimed that she fed Ashwin Verma some strange medications.