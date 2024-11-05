Rupali Ganguly Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Husband Ashwin Verma Amid Shocking Allegations By Stepdaughter Esha (VIDEO)

Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name with her daily soap Anupamaa, has been making headlines after her stepdaughter Esha Verma accused the actress of threatening her. Amid the controversy, the actress stepped out with her husband Ashwin Verma and their son, Rudransh, in Mumbai on Monday night for a movie date.

In the video, Rupali and Ashwin can be seen holding each other close as they posed for the paps with their son. While Rupali donned a red salwar suit, Ashwin and kept it casual in a striped shirt and half pants. They greeted the paps with folded hands and posed for the cameras.

Ashwin was also seen holding Rupali in his arms as the family got themselves clicked post their movie date.

This was Rupali and Ashwin's first appearance after the latter's daughter from his second marriage, Esha, claimed that she was neglected by her father and that the Anupamaa actress fed "strange medications" to him.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Esha stated that while Ashwin was married to her mother, Sapna, from 1997 to 2008, he had an extramarital affair with Rupali from 2000.

Not just that, but Esha also accused Rupali of stealing Sapna's jewellery when she would visit Ashwin at their house. "Rupali would come to my house in New Jersey and stay in my parents' bedroom and steal my mother’s jewellery. And when we would come to Mumbai to visit my grandparents, she would come to my house and would abuse my mother and she threatened me... She claimed that I was not my father’s kid," Esha said.

She also said that Rupali would threaten her with dire consequences whenever she tried to spend quality time with her father, Ashwin.

Rupali is yet to issue an official statement on the allegations.