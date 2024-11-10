‘I Felt Unsafe Around Her, They Deserve Each Other’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly’s Step Daughter Issues Video Statement For Her & Ashwin Verma (Video)

Esha Verma, the step daughter of Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly made headlines after a post of her from four years ago went viral on X. Esha, was seen accusing the actress of administering random medications to her father Ashwin and accused Rupali of being a ‘Pyschotic woman.’

While Rupali Ganguly did not react to any of these statements, her husband Ashwin Verma did and stated that Esha is just hurt from the divorce of her parents and that he stands by wife Rupali. Now, Esha has finally released a video statement against father Ashwin and has gone ahead to state that she does not want him back in his life.

Esha, who states that she has been advocating for mental health and people suffering from the trauma of broken families, accused her father of not being there for her growing up. She recalls looking up to her father as a child and carrying a picture of them everywhere she went. Esha further states that she always told stories about her father to everyone and that she told them that she wanted to be a filmmaker like him, however, he never encouraged that. The 26 year old further states that she felt unsafe around Ashwin’s third wife Rupali Ganguly and that whenever she tried to open up to him, he did not stand up for her and always sided by Rupali.

Have a look at the video shared by Esha here:

Esha also goes ahead to apologise to her little brother Rudransh for her statements and hopes that her father Ashwin is being able to be the father he never became for her and her sister. She reveals that when she finally told her mother about all of this, she broke down in tears and released emotions which she had been holding on to for years. The 26 year old also reveals how Ashwin would tell her mother that he loved her and then goes ahead to ask what went wrong. By the end of the video, Esha states that love is love and that Rupali and Ashwin deserve to be with each other since she does not want to associate with ‘such people’ in her life.