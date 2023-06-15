Theft And Trespassing At Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Bungalow: 2 Detained Have Been Identified

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly trespassing and attempting to commit theft at actor Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu bungalow, Kinara.

The police said both the accused – Arjun Suresh Devendra, 26, and Ramesh Morgam Devendra alias Ajay, 22 – are residents of Vile Parle’s Nehru Nagar slum and are habitual offenders. However, what exactly was stolen from the house is yet to be known as the actor has been abroad since May 24, the police said. They said the incident came to light when Shetty’s housekeeping manager approached the police with a complaint of theft and trespass.

As per the complaint, some renovation work was underway at the bungalow since May-end. On June 6, when the manager visited the bungalow, he found that the household items in the hall, dining room and the master bedroom were scattered all over. The cupboard in the actor’s daughter’s bedroom was also found to be open with things lying scattered.

The police said he checked the footage of the CCTV cameras and one of them showed an unidentified person wearing a face-mask entering a bedroom by opening the sliding window and trying to steal things.

Based on the manager’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 380 (theft), 511 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment).

A police official said they, too, examined the footage of more than 70 CCTV cameras installed on the bungalow premises and nearby areas and zeroed in on the suspects. Based on the available evidence, two men were arrested from the Vile Parle area.