Shilpa Shetty, 48, Flaunts Her Curves In Cut-Out Monokini As She Soaks In Tuscan Sun; See Photo

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra never misses an opportunity to prove that age is just a number for her. From nailing her yoga and workouts to sizzling in the hottest of bikinis, the 48-year-old actress sure knows how to set the temperature soaring.

Shilpa is currently enjoying her vacation in Italy and she has rendered her fans speechless with a stunning new picture.

In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a colourful and printed cut-out monokini as she posed in front of a swimming pool.

"Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters @termedisaturnia This place is divine , also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years ,hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this," she captioned her post on Instagram.

Fans react to Shilpa's picture

Soon after the actress shared the photo, her fans flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emoticons. A user commented, "Kaun bolega ye 48 saal ki hai?"

"Such fitness goals @theshilpashetty 🔥 Inspiring us every single day," another user commented.

"Yeh tho santoor wali mummy se bhi zyada young lag Rahi hai," read another comment.

Shilpa is a mother to two children -- a daughter Samisha and son Viaan Raj. She tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in 2009.

Shilpa is quite active on Instagram and she often shares pictures and video to keep her fans and followers entertained.

Shilpa's upcoming projects

Earlier this year, the actress announced that she is all set to be a part of Dhruva Sarja's upcoming film KD: The Devil. She chose the auspicious occasion of Ugadi to make the announcement. It is to be noted that KD: The Devil will mark Shilpa's return to Kannada cinema after 18 years.

She also has Rohit Shetty's OTT show Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.

