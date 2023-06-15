Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Valuables Stolen From Her Juhu Home, 2 Detained

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra had filed a police complaint after some valuables were stolen from her Mumbai apartment. Soon after she lodged a complaint, the Mumbai Police detained two people.

According to a report in PTI, two persons were detained in connection with the theft on Thursday (June 15).

Theft at Shilpa Shetty's Juhu home

Some valuables were allegedly stolen from the actor's residence in Juhu last week, a police official said. Based on a complaint, a theft case was registered at Juhu police station and a probe was initiated.

The probe team has detained two persons in this connection and their interrogation is on.

The actress is currently vacationing in Italy. She has been sharing stunning photos and videos from the exotic location.

Shilpa is a mother to two children -- a daughter Samisha and son Viaan Raj. She tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in 2009.

Shilpa's upcoming projects

Earlier this year, the actress announced that she is all set to be a part of Dhruva Sarja's upcoming film KD: The Devil. She chose the auspicious occasion of Ugadi to make the announcement. It is to be noted that KD: The Devil will mark Shilpa's return to Kannada cinema after 18 years.

She also has Rohit Shetty's OTT show Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.