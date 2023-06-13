Farah Khan Feels ‘Hot Springs Got Hotter Shilps’ As Shilpa Shetty Vacays In Cut-Out Monokini

Bollywood’s most popular filmmaker & choreographer Farah Khan is often seen having funny banter with her friends from the industry. Whether it’s her bae Karan Johar or anybody else, she never misses a chance to tease them.

It looks like Shilpa Shetty is the next one to join the list as the duo was seen having a cute banter after she made a funny comment over the actress’ photo.

SHILPA SHETTY SHARES PHOTO FROM HER VACATION

From nailing her yoga and workouts to sizzling in the hottest of bikinis, the 48-year-old actress sure knows how to set the temperature soaring. Shilpa is currently enjoying her vacation in Italy and she has rendered her fans speechless with a stunning new picture.

In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing a colourful and printed cut-out monokini as she posed in front of a swimming pool.

As soon as she shared the post, her photo went viral with social media users and several celebs from the industry dropping their comments.

While her Nikamma co-star Abhimanyu Dasani praised the actress’ beauty, it was Farah’s comment that grabbed eyeballs. Reacting to Shilpa’s post, she wrote, “The hot springs must hav gotten hotter shilps,” to which the actress replied calling her ‘crazy’. Indeed, Farah is!

SHILPA SHETTY: UPCOMING PROJECTS

Shilpa had announced that she is all set to be a part of Dhruva Sarja's upcoming film KD: The Devil in early 2023. She chose the auspicious occasion of Ugadi to make the announcement. It is to be noted that KD: The Devil will mark Shilpa's return to Kannada cinema after 18 years.

She has also collaborated with Rohit Shetty & will appear in his web series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline.