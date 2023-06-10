 Farah Khan Reveals Half Of Salman Khan's Song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Shot By Body-Double
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFarah Khan Reveals Half Of Salman Khan's Song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Shot By Body-Double

Farah Khan Reveals Half Of Salman Khan's Song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Shot By Body-Double

Farah revealed that most of the scenes were done by duplicate of Salman, who played the role of Aman as he came in just for a few hours.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
article-image

The iconic track 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from the film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was half shot by a duplicate of superstar Salman Khan, reveals choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan.

Farah made an appearance on the dance-based reality show, 'India's Best Dancer'. She was seen sharing anecdotes about the song with host Jay Bhanushali.

Farah revealed that most of the scenes were done by duplicate of Salman, who played the role of Aman as he came in just for a few hours.

A promo shared by the channel Sony TV on Instagram, showed Farah talking to the duplicate named Ritji.

She is said: "Ritji bahut cute tha yar. Main bata du Sajan ji Ghar Aaye mein, Salman ka aadha gana Salman ka dupe banke Ritji ne kia. Really, kyunki Salman aata hi tha 2-3 ghante ke liye. To baki back shot, top shot, wide shot, sab Ritji karta tha."

The video was captioned: "Toh aapko kaisi lagi 'Sajanji' ke peeche ki ye kahani? Cinema se jude aur bhi kisse hum laaye hain aapke liye khaas, toh don't miss #CinemaKe110SaalBemisaal IndiasBestDancer #DanceKaFest."

Read Also
On Camera: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan spotted shooting together near Mumbai - Is it for Tiger 3?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Farah Khan Reveals Half Of Salman Khan's Song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Shot...

Farah Khan Reveals Half Of Salman Khan's Song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Shot...

Birthday Girl Tejasswi Prakash Cuts 9 Cakes With Fans On Naagin 6 Sets

Birthday Girl Tejasswi Prakash Cuts 9 Cakes With Fans On Naagin 6 Sets

Real Or AI-Generated? Pictures Of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles Cause Online Frenzy

Real Or AI-Generated? Pictures Of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles Cause Online Frenzy

Amit Sadh Shares Unseen BTS Photos As He Wraps Up 'Main' In Mumbai

Amit Sadh Shares Unseen BTS Photos As He Wraps Up 'Main' In Mumbai

Aamir Khan To Turn Villain For SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Next? Here's What We Know

Aamir Khan To Turn Villain For SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Next? Here's What We Know