The Veil OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Elisabeth Moss' Series

The Veil stars Elisabeth Moss in the lead role. She is known for her roles in The Invisible Man, Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale. The film will soon stream digitally in April 2024.

Release date and premiere platform

According to the reports, the first two episodes of the series will release on April 30, 2024, on the Hulu and Disney + Hotstar streaming platforms.

Plot

The thriller explores the dangerous and secretive relationship between two women who are involved in a game of truth and deceit. The trailer shows Imogen Slater, who seems to hold a secret that can potentially endanger the lives of thousands of people. Meanwhile, Adilah is on a mission to uncover the truth.

The tension builds up as women travel from Istanbul to Paris and London. Behind the scenes, CIA and French DGSE controllers work to prevent a catastrophic political crisis.

The trailer also shows Imogen and Adilah's contrasting viewpoints, which lead them to confront their differences.

Cast

The drama cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Aron von Andrian, Daniel Wyllie, Phill Langhorne, Josh Charles as Max, Dali Benssalah as Malik, Yumna Marwan as Adilah, Haluk Bilginer, Alec Secareanu, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Thibault de Montalembert and James Purefoy in prominent roles.

All About The Veil

The Veil is produced by Steven Knight, Nina Tassler, Denise Di Novi, Lindsey McManus and Elisabeth Moss under Love & Squalor Pictures, Patna Productions, Di Novi Pictures and FXP. The filming took place in Turkey and wrapped in March 2023. The show will reportedly consist of six episodes.

About Elisabeth Singleton Moss

Elisabeth Singleton Moss is a British-American actor and producer. She is known for her work in many movies and series. She has won two Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards.