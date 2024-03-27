The Settlers OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

The Settlers is a Spanish film that stars Camilo Arancibia and Mark Stanley in the lead roles. It will release on OTT in March.

Release date and platform of The Settlers

The drama will stream from March 29, 2024, on the MUBI global streaming platform. You can watch this film on MUBI, on iOS 15 and Android 5.1 or above.

Plot

The Settlers premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and won the Un Certain Regard FIPRESCI Prize. The story revolves around three horsemen who embark on an expedition tasked with securing a wealthy land owner's property. What appears to be an administrative expedition turns into a violent hunt.

The Settlers had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and it was also selected as the Chilean entry for Best International Features Film at the 96th Academy Awards.

Cast

The film characters includes Camilo Arancibia as Segundo, Luis Machín as Monseñor, Emily Orueta as the granddaughter, Agustín Rittano as Captain Ambrosio, Mariano Llinás as Francisco Moreno, Adriana Stuven as Josefina Menéndez, Marcelo Alonso as Vicuña, Benjamin Westfall as Bill, Mark Stanley as Alexander, Mishell Guaña as Kiepja, Sam Spruell as Colonel Martin and Alfredo Castro as José Menéndez, among others.

About The Settlers

The Settlers is produced by Stefano Centini, Matias Roveda, Emily Morgan, Thierry Lenouvel and Santiago Galleli under Quijote Films, Rei Cine, Sutor Kolonko, Finite Films, Film I Väst, Snowglobe, Cine Sud Promotion, Volos Films, Rei Cine and Quiddity Films.