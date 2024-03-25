Dead Boy Detectives OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Dead Boy Detectives stars George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri in the lead roles. The series is adapted from the comic by Steve Yockey, the creator of The Flight Attendant.

It is an upcoming supernatural detective comedy series based on the Detective Comics characters of the same name by Matt Wagner and Neil Gaiman.

The series is all set to release on the OTT platform.

Release date and platform of Dead Boy Detectives

The series will stream on Netflix starting April 25, 2024.

The makers have not dropped the trailer yet however, it is expected that it will be released soon. The mystery drama follows two boys who decide not to enter the afterlife and investigate crimes that involve supernatural activities on Earth.

Plot

The series centers around Charles and Edwin from England's St. Hilarion’s School, who die mysteriously; however, despite their own deaths, both of them solve supernatural cases with the help of Niko and Crystal. The series explores various themes related to life, paranormal crime scenes and death.

Cast and production

Dead Boy Detectives comprise of eight episodes and each episode promises unique storytelling. The horror series is produced by Riverdale fame, Sarah Schechter, Jeremy Carver and Greg Berlanti.

The series includes George Rexstrew as Edwin Payne, Jenn Lyon as Esther, Yuyu Kitamura as Niko, Ruth Connell as the Night Nurse, Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace, and Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland.