The Queen Of Villans OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The Queen Of Villans OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Queen of Villains is a Japanese sports series starring Yuriyan Retriever in the lead role. It is slated to premiere on an OTT platform in September 2024.

When and where to watch The Queen of Villains on OTT?

The biopic series will stream from September 19, 2024 on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster of the series on X and noted, "In the 1980s, Dump Matsumoto took on all of Japan as the most terrifying heel in women's pro wrestling. This is her untold story. The Queen of Villains premieres on September 19."

In the 1980s, Dump Matsumoto took on all of Japan as the most terrifying heel in women's pro wrestling. This is her untold story.



The Queen of Villains premieres on September 19. pic.twitter.com/k9cQyAakBR — Netflix (@netflix) July 17, 2024

Plot

The series is set in 1980 and centres around an ordinary young girl who aspires to become a wrestler. The biographical drama aims to showcase the challenges she faces during her journey and her passion towards wrestling. Will Dump Matsumoto be able to achieve her dream and become the Queen Of Villains is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of The Queen of Villains

The Queen of Villains features Yuriyan Retriever as Dump Matsumoto, Erika Karata as Nagayo Chigusa, and Ayame Goriki as Lioness Asuka, among others.

It is produced by Osamu Suzuki and Shinichi Takahashi. The Japanese sports series is based on the life of popular female Wrestler Dump Matsumoto. It is directed by Kazuya Shiraishi, and Jun'ya Ikegami has written the series with Osamu Suzuki.