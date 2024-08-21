Rez Ball OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Rez Ball OTT Release Date | Trailer

Rez Bell is a sports action film starring Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, and Amber Midthunder in the lead roles. The film is set to premiere on September 8, 2024, at Toronto International Film Festival, and later, it will be released on an OTT platform.

When and where to watch Rez Bell on OTT?

The film is slated to release on September 27, 2024. It will release on Netflix. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and noted, "After the loss of their star player, a high school basketball team must unite to keep their dreams of a championship alive. From director Sydney Freeland and producer LeBron James comes Rez Ball. Premiering September 27."

Plot

The film is set in New Mexico and revolves around a high school basketball player whose life gets devastated when they lose their star player in a car accident. After 18 years, they decide to unite again and pay tribute to the state champion. Things become more interesting when they get recognised by the sports federation. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Rez Ball

The film features Jessica Matten, Amber Midthunder, Julia Jones, Kiowa Gordon, Dallas Goldtooth, Kauchani Bratt, Zoey Reyes, Kusem Goodwind, and Damian Henry Castellan, among others. The upcoming film is based on Michael Powell's novel Canyon Dreams.

It is directed and written by Sydney Freeland and Sterlin Harjo. LeBron James has produced the film with Nancy Utley, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Mauricio Mota, Katie Elmore Mota, and Spencer Beighley under SpringHill Company, Wise Entertainment, Lake Ellyn Entertainment and Lake Ellyn Entertainment.