Agatha All Along OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke's MCU Series

Agatha All Along OTT Release Date | Trailer

Agatha All Along is a science-fiction, starring Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in the lead roles. The first two episodes will be released on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Agatha All Along on OTT?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming series is set to release on September 18, 2024. MCU fans can watch it on Disney + Hotstar. Marvel Studious has shared some pictures of the series and captioned, "In one month, assemble your coven and walk the Witches’ Road ✨#AgathaAllAlong arrives September 18 on @DisneyPlus."

In one month, assemble your coven and walk the Witches’ Road ✨#AgathaAllAlong arrives September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6ggp06a4Hp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 18, 2024

Plot

The series narrates the story of a witch who appeared in the WandaVison series and centres around Agatha Harkness, who loses all her power during a fight with the Scarlet Witch. In the upcoming series, Agatha decides to walk on the Witches' road in the hope of getting her power back. Will she be able to walk off the road without her magical problems? What challenges she faces and will she be able to get her power back?

Cast and production of Agatha All Along

The series features Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu Gulliver, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, Joe Locke, and Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, among others. The upcoming series is an adaptation of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's comics, Agatha: House of Harkness. It is produced under the banner of Marvel Television, and Christopher Beck has composed the music.