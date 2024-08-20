 Agatha All Along OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke's MCU Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAgatha All Along OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke's MCU Series

Agatha All Along OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke's MCU Series

Agatha All Along is an adaptation of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's comics, Agatha: House of Harkness

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Agatha All Along OTT Release Date | Trailer

Agatha All Along is a science-fiction, starring Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in the lead roles. The first two episodes will be released on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Agatha All Along on OTT?

FPJ Shorts
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Shares Plunges Over 9%; GRSE And Cochin Shipyard Also Tumble
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Shares Plunges Over 9%; GRSE And Cochin Shipyard Also Tumble
Not Peak Bengaluru Moment! Elderly House Owner Offers Alcohol To Tenant, Keeps Same Rent Money For 5 Years (Check Viral Reddit Post)
Not Peak Bengaluru Moment! Elderly House Owner Offers Alcohol To Tenant, Keeps Same Rent Money For 5 Years (Check Viral Reddit Post)
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Makers Rope In Vijayendra Kumeria & Kritika Singh Yadav To Play Leads In Upcoming Show: REPORTS
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Makers Rope In Vijayendra Kumeria & Kritika Singh Yadav To Play Leads In Upcoming Show: REPORTS
Submit QA Certificate At End of FY: MahaRERA Asks Developers
Submit QA Certificate At End of FY: MahaRERA Asks Developers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming series is set to release on September 18, 2024. MCU fans can watch it on Disney + Hotstar. Marvel Studious has shared some pictures of the series and captioned, "In one month, assemble your coven and walk the Witches’ Road ✨#AgathaAllAlong arrives September 18 on @DisneyPlus."

Plot

The series narrates the story of a witch who appeared in the WandaVison series and centres around Agatha Harkness, who loses all her power during a fight with the Scarlet Witch. In the upcoming series, Agatha decides to walk on the Witches' road in the hope of getting her power back. Will she be able to walk off the road without her magical problems? What challenges she faces and will she be able to get her power back?

Read Also
Inside Out 2 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of Agatha All Along

The series features Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu Gulliver, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, Joe Locke, and Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, among others. The upcoming series is an adaptation of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's comics, Agatha: House of Harkness. It is produced under the banner of Marvel Television, and Christopher Beck has composed the music.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paani Teaser: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Marathi Production To Release On THIS Date

Paani Teaser: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Marathi Production To Release On THIS Date

What Is HEMA Report? Special Committee Reveals SHOCKING Truths Of Malayalam Film Industry

What Is HEMA Report? Special Committee Reveals SHOCKING Truths Of Malayalam Film Industry

Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Story & Where To Watch

Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Story & Where To Watch

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Makers Rope In Vijayendra Kumeria & Kritika Singh Yadav To Play Leads...

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Makers Rope In Vijayendra Kumeria & Kritika Singh Yadav To Play Leads...

Vicky Kaushal Visits Siddhivinayak Temple As He Kickstarts Chhaava Promotions

Vicky Kaushal Visits Siddhivinayak Temple As He Kickstarts Chhaava Promotions