 The Man With 1000 Kids OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The upcoming documentary series is directed by Josh Allott

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
The Man With 1000 Kids OTT Release Date | X

The Man With 1000 Kids is a documentary series which is set to stream on the OTT platform in July, 2024. The mini documentary series is based on the themes of lies, betrayal and fraud.

Release and streaming platform of The Man With 1000 Kids?

The crime thriller series will be available on Netflix from July 3, 2024. The streaming platform shared a trailer on X and stated, "A group of families learn the charismatic man they had trusted is the sperm donor to hundreds — or perhaps thousands — of other children across the world. The Man With 1000 Kids premieres July 3."

Plot

The docu-series revolves around a serial donor named Jonathan Jacob Meijer (a musician) who is charged with traveling around the world and illegally donating his sperm in hospitals and fooling thousands of women into having their kids. The series focuses on the dark side of the reproduction business. It shows the interviews of parents telling the story of Jacob Meijer and how they get to know about him and his intentions.

All about The Man With 1000 Kids

The three episodic docu-series is directed by Josh Allott and produced by Jessie Verslyus, Dov Freedman, Natalie Hill, Alex Holder and Kathryn Taylor. Martijin Scholte has composed the music of the series.

