 'There’s This Crazy Sense Of How Lucky One Is...': Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Stabbing Incident
Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his house in Bandra, Mumbai, and the actor was rushed to the hospital. The incident had shocked one and all. Now, recently, in an interview, the actor opened up about the incident. He said, “There’s this crazy sense of how lucky one is because (the knife attack) was damn close."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:48 PM IST
Earlier this year, one incident had shocked the whole country. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his house in Bandra, Mumbai. The intruder was found in his son Jeh's bedroom, and like every father, the actor tried to save his family. After he was stabbed, Saif was rushed to the hospital in a rickshaw.

Now, recently, in an interview with Esquire India, the actor opened up about the incident. He said, “There’s this crazy sense of how lucky one is because (the knife attack) was damn close."

Saif further revealed how he remembered his whole life during that moment. The actor said, “It could have been the adrenaline but I remember thinking life has been colourful and I’ve been privileged to be in many places… not just in terms of money—so many people have much more money—but when I think of that rarefied atmosphere of Winchester, of all my travels with loved ones, the wine, my wife, my children…”

After the incident, Saif made his first public appearance at the trailer launch of his movie Jewel Thief, which premiered on Netflix in April this year. However, the film failed to impress the critics and the audience.

Saif Ali Khan Upcoming Movies

Saif currently has a film titled Haiwaan lined up which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The movie is directed by Priyadarshan. It is the remake of the Malayalam film, Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The release date of Haiwaan is not yet announced.

The actor was also supposed to star in Race 4, but there's no update about it yet.

