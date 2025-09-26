Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: In today's episode, we got to see that everyone in the Virani family is very upset with Tulsi, and they are taunting her because Mihir left the house. Even Angad talks rudely to Tulsi. She tells everyone that tomorrow Mihir will come home.

Gayatri calls Noina and tells her that Mihir has left the home again, and he is staying in the office, so she should be with him. Noina reaches the office and tells Mihir that she will stay with him. But, he tells her that he doesn't want people to talk rubbish about them, so she should leave. Noina says that she will leave, but the next morning she will come back and stay with him the whole day.

The Parekhs file a defamation case against the Viranis, and everyone gets shocked. Mihir gets more upset after he comes to know about the case. Hemant tells Pari and everyone that he will take care of the case, and no one needs to worry. Mihir tells Hemant to get the divorce case solved soon.

Pari tells Angad that Vrinda is the reason behind everything, as she told Tulsi wrong things about her. Angad goes to the office and shouts at Vrindra and fires her from the job. But, another employee of the company explains to Angad that according to her contract, they cannot fire her without notice, and if Vrinda does a case, it will create more problems.

Hemant goes to the Parekhs, and Ajay signs the divorce papers. While Hemant is leaving, Indira tells him that the day Viranis will come to know the truth, they all will come and say sorry to them, but before that, they will be begging in front of Tulsi for an apology, as whatever they are doing with Tulsi is wrong.

At Shanti Niketan, Tulsi reveals to everyone that it is Baa's birthday and every year, she and Mihir perform havan together. Mihir can forget everything, but he won't forget this day, and he will surely come home.

However, Mihir doesn't come home, and he decides to perform the havan at the office. Later, Tulsi goes to the office and sees Mihir and Noina performing havan together, and she gets shocked.

