 The Kashmir Files Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad Office Raided By Income Tax Department
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Kashmir Files Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad Office Raided By Income Tax Department

The Kashmir Files Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad Office Raided By Income Tax Department

On Wednesday, Abhishek Agarwal was raided by the Income Tax Department.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
The Kashmir Files Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad Office Raided By Income Tax Department | Photo Via Instagram

The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War film producer Abhishek Agarwal was raided by the Income Tax Department on Wednesday morning.

The Hyderabad offices of the leading Tollywood producer and film financier Abhishek Agarwal was getting ready for media promotions for his upcoming Telugu film, ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ starring southern star Ravi Teja, when the taxmen swooped down on his office.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Naseeruddin Shah Calls Popularity Of Kerala Story, Gadar 2, The Kashmir Files...
article-image

“Agarwal was gearing up to meet media personnel to promote his forthcoming film when the sudden raids shocked the actors arriving for media interviews,” alleged a production crew at the scene.

Read Also
Asha Parekh SLAMS The Kashmir Files Producers: 'How Much Money Did They Give To Hindus Living In...
article-image
Read Also
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja On Tiger Nageswara Rao: Honored That Our Film Will Also Be Released In Sign...
article-image

According to film and entertainment industry sources, the Bollywood release of the Telugu film "Tiger Nageshwar Rao" attracted the attention of the IT department with the huge promotion and marketing blitz by Agarwal.

The financier-turned-producer, alleged to be close to the ruling BJP government, had bankrolled films like The Kashmir Files and Vaccine Wars, but it had fallen out of favour in recent times.

Read Also
WATCH: PM Modi Praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, Says 'Film Depicts Relentless Efforts Of...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Celebrating Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu Love Story: In Pictures

Celebrating Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu Love Story: In Pictures

Shah Rukh Khan Pens Sweet Note To Wish Amitabh Bachchan On Birthday: 'Being Around You Has Been A...

Shah Rukh Khan Pens Sweet Note To Wish Amitabh Bachchan On Birthday: 'Being Around You Has Been A...

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Jim Sarbh, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Azad Walk The Ramp

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Jim Sarbh, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Azad Walk The Ramp

Sophie Turner On Agreeing To Co-Parent With Estranged Husband Joe Jonas: The Children Will Spend...

Sophie Turner On Agreeing To Co-Parent With Estranged Husband Joe Jonas: The Children Will Spend...

The Kashmir Files Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad Office Raided By Income Tax Department

The Kashmir Files Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad Office Raided By Income Tax Department