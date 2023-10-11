The Kashmir Files Producer Abhishek Agarwal's Hyderabad Office Raided By Income Tax Department | Photo Via Instagram

The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War film producer Abhishek Agarwal was raided by the Income Tax Department on Wednesday morning.

The Hyderabad offices of the leading Tollywood producer and film financier Abhishek Agarwal was getting ready for media promotions for his upcoming Telugu film, ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ starring southern star Ravi Teja, when the taxmen swooped down on his office.

“Agarwal was gearing up to meet media personnel to promote his forthcoming film when the sudden raids shocked the actors arriving for media interviews,” alleged a production crew at the scene.

According to film and entertainment industry sources, the Bollywood release of the Telugu film "Tiger Nageshwar Rao" attracted the attention of the IT department with the huge promotion and marketing blitz by Agarwal.

The financier-turned-producer, alleged to be close to the ruling BJP government, had bankrolled films like The Kashmir Files and Vaccine Wars, but it had fallen out of favour in recent times.