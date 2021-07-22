‘The enemy seemed to be everywhere’: Abhishek Kapoor on shooting amid the pandemic for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

In 2018, Abhishek had rung in his 47th birthday walking in a Pride Parade in Amsterdam. Ever thought of making a film on that experience? “Oh yeah, of course, that world still resonates with me because it talks of one world, one love. We have created so many barriers amongst ourselves, set up so many systems, that we have become quite non-accepting of things we don’t agree with,” he sighs, adding that today, with the world changing and evolving at such a rapid pace, we have to be open to unlearning a lot of what we already know. “The LGBTQIA+ community is part of that learning.”

How much has the pandemic changed him, you wonder and Abhishek says it has taught him and others to prioritise. “Before, as a race, we were all over the place, our greed had crossed all limits. We were living in crowded cities, packed like sardines, but now with Zoom, Facetime and so many other ways of communication, one has realised that one doesn’t need to do that really,” he reasons, pretty sure that after the pandemic, many will not go back to the old way of operating and it will be a more hybrid world.