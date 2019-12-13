'Rock On' director Abhishek Kapoor to helm film on 2019 Balakot airstrike

"Rock On!!" director Abhishek Kapoor has joined hands with producers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor for a film based on the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

The announcement was made on Friday on Twitter.

"A story of grit, determination, and valour, #2019BalakotAirstrike is a tribute to the sons of India! Written & directed by @AbhisheKapoor #2019BalakotStrike @PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC #SanjayLeelaBhansali @itsBhushanKumar #MahaveerJain @prerna982 @bhansali_produc," read a tweet on behalf of T Series.

Pragya tweeted: "Excited to announce one of our most ambitious projects #2019BalakotStrike. Can't wait to bring it to you all."

Following Pulwama terror bombing, in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed on February 14, the Balakot airstrike was conducted by the Indian Air Force in the early morning hours of February 26 when the Indian warplanes crossed the de facto border in the disputed region of Kashmir, and dropped bombs in the vicinity of the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.