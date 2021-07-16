I feel Sushant Singh Rajput discovered Shiv while the making of Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor

For filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the recent flash floods in Himachal Pradesh brings back memories of a cloud burst and an overflowing lake high up in the Himalayas, millions of gallons of water gushing down and carving out a piece of the mountain, the temple saved by a boulder but homes washed away and hearts broken. That this disaster was virtual doesn’t make nature’s wrath less potent or the loss less poignant. For Abhishek, Kedarnath was not just another film, it was a yatra, which began from the time he started writing the script, continued through the recce and the shoot. It ended up with the awareness that if we are to survive, we have to make environmental conservation our No.1 priority and the change has to come from individuals and not be seen as the responsibility of any government.

“Too much is being consumed and traded, resulting in an alarming imbalance in the world today. We don’t own the planet. A few more flash floods like these and while our planet will remain, the human race will cease to exist,” warns the writer-producer-director, who shot high up in the mountains for over a month, seeing for himself how quickly and suddenly the weather turned there and how fragile the ecosystem was.