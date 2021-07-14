'Sushant, you will always be Manav': Shaheer Shaikh pens emotional note after SSR fans boycott 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who has been roped in by Ekta Kapoor to play Manav Deskhmukh in 'Pavitra Rishta 2', on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note remembering actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Manav's character was originally played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the first installment of the show 12 years ago.
Sharing pictures with his co-stars Ankita and Usha Nadkarni from the sets of the upcoming show, he posted an emotional note.
The 'Mahabharat' actor wrote: "When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And, so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try."
"I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge. When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty," he added.
Shaheer further wrote: "Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts.
"Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL."
This comes after Sushant Singh Rajput fans reacted sharply to the announcement of the new season of 'Pavitra Rishta'.
Many agitated fans took to social media to express disappointment and said that they won't accept any other actor in the role of Manav. The hashtag #BoycottPavitraRishta2 trended on Twitter on Tuesday and fans alleged that the makers of the show are 'cashing in' on Sushant's death for publicity and monetary gain.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, last year. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence.
