'Sushant, you will always be Manav': Shaheer Shaikh pens emotional note after SSR fans boycott 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh, who has been roped in by Ekta Kapoor to play Manav Deskhmukh in 'Pavitra Rishta 2', on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note remembering actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Manav's character was originally played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the first installment of the show 12 years ago.

Sharing pictures with his co-stars Ankita and Usha Nadkarni from the sets of the upcoming show, he posted an emotional note.

The 'Mahabharat' actor wrote: "When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And, so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try."