The Creator-Sarjanhar producer Rajesh Karate Guruji says he is 'not scared of any threat' amid protests against film

The producer of an upcoming movie against which the Bajrang Dal had staged a protest in Ahmedabad a day ago for allegedly promoting 'love jihad' stated that his film is not against any religion and is an attempt to spread the message of goodwill.

On Wednesday, a protest was staged at a multiplex in Ahmedabad against the film, 'The Creator - Sarjanhar'.

On threats and protests against the film, its producer Rajesh Karate Guruji in a media interaction today said, "We have tried to show that the world can change...I am not scared of any threat, they love their religion and I have got nothing to do with it...I request all religions to not riot or cause violence in their name. Why do you kill a person to protect religion? Kill religion and protect the person. Do you want to lose your family?"

"This message is a good message; it is not about any religion. We have tried to show that the world can change in the movie. The film has a secret that how we can change the world. And I've done research on it too," he said.

The film slated for theatrical release on May 26 has been written and directed by Praveen Hingonia and it has been conceptualized and produced by Rajesh Karate Guruji.

The film stars Dayanand Shetty, Shaji Choudhary, Bhuvnesh Mam, Rohit Chaudhari, Jashn Kohli, Raza Murad, Himani Sahani, Eliza Sehgal, Bushra Sheikh, Anant Mahadevan, Ssanjay Swaraj and Pramod Mahoto.