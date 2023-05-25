WATCH: Bajrang Dal members protest outside Ahmedabad multiplex against The Creator-Sarjanhar; Here's why

Members of the Bajrang Dal staged protests outside a multiplex in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Wednesday, against the upcoming film 'The Creator-Sarjanhar'. The protestors claimed that the film promoted love jihad. This comes amid the already raging controversy around 'The Kerala Story' which has left the nation divided into two.

Slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" were raised outside the multiplex, and members of Bajrang Dal also claimed that they are the ones who will protect the Hindutva.

Several photos and videos from the scene have gone viral on the internet, in which scores of men with saffron scarves around their necks can be seen blocking the way outside the theatre and chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

The Creator-Sarjanhar trailer

'The Creator-Sarjanhar' is set to release across India on May 26, and it stars CID fame Dayanand Shetty, Shaji Chaudhary, Arya Babbar, Rohit Chaudhari, Raza Murad, Humani Sahani, Neelu Kohli, Anant Mahadevan, and others, in key roles.

The trailer of the film is already out and in it, Dayanand Shetty's character can be seen advocating 'One country, one religion'. With the help of a bunch of college students, he strives to put up a strong front and blur the lines between religions, and while at it, he faces opposition from various religious leaders, and the people at large.

The film has been written and directed by Praveen Hingonia.

The Kerala Story controversy

At present, the country has already been divided into two over the film 'The Kerala Story' which has resulted into a massive political upheaval.

A section of politicians and people, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have claimed that the film has been made with the intention to spread hatred against the Muslim community.

According to the makers, 'The Kerala Story' tells the true tale of three women from the southern state who were tricked and converted to Islam, and then trafficked to the ISIS to be used as sex slaves.

Even in the midst of controversies, the film has managed to rake in Rs 200 crore at the box office and it is still going strong.